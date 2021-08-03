US Representative Nancy Mace to House Speaker Pelosi: ‘I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me.’

Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – US Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) posted a video on her social media Thursday saying she is wearing a face mask in the chamber but “not anywhere else”—taunts speaker Pelosi to “come and get [her].”

The video posted on Twitter follows a new policy set in the Capitol complex by the Capitol physician earlier last week. According to a letter from Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger to his officer corps, the new policy would prohibit visitors or staff members entry to the house side of the capitol building if they do not wear masks. The letter adds, “any person who fails to either comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry.”

After the letter was made public, Florida Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) criticized the new policy as “today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power,” even though was not the Speaker’s making.

Rep. Mace continued the critiques by posting on Twitter, “Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me.”

After the incident happened, the Capitol Police issued a statement reassuring everyone that following the new rules should not “come to someone being arrested.”