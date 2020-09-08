Trump’s vaccine timeline questioned

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump claims a coronavirus vaccine could be available as early as next month.

Few others agree.

Even the doctor running Operation Warp Speed, President Trump’s program to fast-track a vaccine, Moncef Slaoui, says that’s “extremely unlikely.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden has called for “full transparency” from the Trump administration regarding the approval of any vaccine, saying he is “worried if we do have a really good vaccine people are going to be reluctant to take it,” because Trump “is undermining public confidence” in the process.

The World Health Organization says they don’t expect a vaccine until the middle of next year.

