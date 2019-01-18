Politics

Trump puts off Pelosi travel, citing shutdown

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 04:13 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 06:46 AM EST

Trump puts off Pelosi travel, citing shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is postponing what he's calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "seven-day excursion" to Egypt, Afghanistan and Brussels in apparent payback for asking him to reschedule his State of the Union speech because of the partial government shutdown.

The president earlier this week questioned why Pelosi continues to receive a salary during the shutdown. On Twitter, he wrote, "Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not?"

Trump wrote a letter to Pelosi on Thursday informing her that her trip had been postponed and would be rescheduled after the shutdown.

He called Pelosi's trip a "public relations event."

He says she should stay in Washington to negotiate ways to end the shutdown, which is at a stalemate over federal funding for his desired border wall.

Trump says that if she wants to make her trip by flying commercial that would "certainly be your prerogative."

