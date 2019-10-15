The League of Women Voters to sponsor Port Royal candidate forum

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The League of Women Voters Beaufort Area announced they will sponsor a candidate forum Monday, October 21 featuring races for Port Royal mayor and town council.

The forum will be hosted by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1004 11th St., Port Royal from 7 to 9 p.m..

The three candidates contending for two council seats and one of two candidates for mayor are scheduled to appear. They include incumbent councilmen Jerry Ashmore and Robert Landrum who are being challenged by Kevin Phillips for council; and Joe DeVito who faces incumbent Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Beth Gray-Heyward in the mayoral race. Gray-Heyward is unable to attend due to a conflict in her schedule.

Each candidate will have a chance to establish credentials and reasons for running. Then, they will be asked questions by the moderator. Questions will be generated by audience members. They may also be submitted in advance by Friday, October 18 by emailing lwvbeaufort@gmail.com or calling (704) 641-7357 or through the Facebook page for the League of Women Voters Beaufort Area.

Organizers advise audience members to arrive early to help ensure a prompt start.

