SC gets $100k from DNC for voter registration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democrats are getting $100,000 from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to bolster voter registration efforts as the party begins to pour money into states traditionally dominated by Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The first-ever “Red State Fund” grant was announced Friday by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, a South Carolina native known for the $130 million he raised before losing a U.S. Senate race to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham last year.

Harrison says it’s the first time the national party has made such targeted, no-strings-attached investments to state Democratic organizations. The state’s longtime minority party already has several candidates vying to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster next year.