Some issues reported on Georgia voting machines in election

ATLANTA (AP) – Tuesday’s special state House election was another chance to work out kinks with Georgia’s new voting machines.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger traveled to the southwest Georgia district to observe the election.

The Republican tells news outlets that the state’s new ballot markers and counters performed well and that voters experienced “just two minor issues.”

But state Democrats and poll watchers say they observed more problems, including failures of ballot markers, ballot printers and scanners as well as a lack of voter privacy.

The big test looming for the new equipment is the March 24 presidential primary.