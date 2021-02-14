Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to the acquittal of former President Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Graham said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBD) – On February 13, the Senate voted 57-43, acquitting former President Donald Trump on the single charge of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial.

43 Republican senators voted Trump was “not guilty” of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters who stormed the seat of Congress in Washington to stop lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

One of the senators who voted “not guilty” was South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Sen. Graham said “January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history” adding “it will be part of President Trump’s term in office.”

The entire statement from Sen. Graham can be found below: