WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.) is planning to introduce a Senate resolution calling for Vladimir Putin and his regime to be held accountable for war crimes, aggression and human rights abuses.

Graham announced his plans during a pressing briefing Wednesday with Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana), a Ukrainian-born American.

During the briefing, Spartz shared stories of the struggle Ukrainians are having to survive the Russian onslaught.

“All of these people say, ‘You know what? We don’t cry any more. We don’t cry. Just give us some guns and we’ll fight. And we’re going to win.’ And he [Putin] understands that. So, he’s destroying most cities,” said Spartz.

Graham said his resolution that is currently being drafted will be the best option to wound Putin.

“How do you hurt him most? Subject him to the rule of law,” the senator explained. “When it comes to dictators, you need to make it personal.”

Spartz said a similar resolution is also in the works for the House.

Watch the entire press briefing in the video player above.