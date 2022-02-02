SC in no rush to join 48 other states with hate crimes law

South Carolina Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Columbia, joins members of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus is asking the state Senate to take up a hate crimes law passed last year by the House at a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina is one of only two states without a hate crimes law. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republicans in the South Carolina Senate don’t appear to be in any rush to make their state the 49th in the county to pass a hate crimes law.

Democrats in the House gathered Tuesday to talk to reporters and put pressure on senators to act on a bill that adds penalties to violent crimes based on someone’s motives.

The House passed the bill in 2021, although it removed hate crime penalties for property crimes such as painting a swastika on a synagogue.

Senate Republicans say police and prosecutors do a good job handling hate crimes without a separate law.

If the bill doesn’t pass this year, supporters will have to start all over again.

