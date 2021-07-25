SC gubernatorial candidate meets with voters on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Some Lowcountry residents got a chance to meet one of South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates Saturday.

Mia McLeod currently serves as a member of the South Carolina Senate from the 22nd district and is eyeing the governor’s office. She met with potential voters at Cherry Hill School Saturday afternoon on Hilton Head Island. She previously served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2011 to 2016.

The Democrat is working to win more name recognition against fellow candidate Joe Cunningham.

“We’re going to do exactly what we did here today, and we’re going to continue to get crowds like we’ve gotten here today,” McLeod said. “I mean the people of South Carolina are hungry for change, for something different, and new and exciting, and that’s what our campaign is all about.”

McLeod announced her candidacy for the 2022 South Carolina gubernatorial election on June 3.