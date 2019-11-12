Sanford suspends GOP primary challenge to Trump

CONCORD, N.H. (AP/WSAV) – Republican Mark Sanford says he is ending his longshot 2020 presidential bid.

The former South Carolina governor and congressman centered his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on warnings about the national debt. But he has struggled to gain traction since announcing his run in September.

The longshot effort becomes even harder as a handful of state parties canceled their primaries and other nominating contests, including in Sanford’s home state of South Carolina.

In a statement from his team, Sanford said “impeachment noise” has distracted the Republican party from debating critical political issues.

“I am suspending my race for the Presidency because impeachment has made my goal of making the debt, deficit and spending issue a part of this presidential debate impossible right now,” he stated. “From day one, I was fully aware of how hard it would be to elevate these issues with a sitting president of my own party ignoring them.”

Sanford’s decision to end his run comes little more than a week after he moved his campaign’s “home base” to New Hampshire.