San Francisco salon owner says Pelosi should apologize – stylist tells different story

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The owner of the San Francisco salon where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got a controversial hair appointment rejected the notion that it was a set up Thursday – but Pelosi’s stylist claims it appeared to be just that.

“False and outrageous” is how San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious referred to the claims that she set up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following days of controversy.

“Not only did I not set her up — her assertion that she is a victim and was set up is totally false and outrageous,” Kious said in a Zoom call on Thursday.

This comes just one day after Pelosi and the cosmetologist who did the speaker’s hair publicly addressed the situation.

Pelosi said she has gone to the salon several times before, and said she takes responsibility for trusting a salon she was familiar with.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” she said Wednesday while addressing reporters in the city. “When they said they were able to accommodate people one person at a time, I trusted that.”

“As it turns out – it was a setup,” she added. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.” She added that the salon owes her an apology.

But Kious said she doesn’t owe anyone an apology.

“I don’t owe anyone an apology,” she said. “Mrs. Pelosi owes the entire country an apology.”

The San Francisco cosmetologist that reportedly serviced Pelosi, Jonathan DeNardo, painted a different picture in a statement from his attorney, Matthew Soleimanpour, however.

Soleimanpour claims there is video and photographic evidence that Kious regularly disregarded San Francisco’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order to style clients’ hair while not wearing protective equipment, even pressuring her employees to do the same.

DeNardo said he only agreed to see Pelosi after discussing it with Kious, who personally approved the appointment and, “made several vitriolic and incendiary comments about Speaker Pelosi and her purported responsibility for temporarily suspending operations of Ms. Kious’ business.”

The statement went on to say: “The fact that Ms. Kious is now objecting to Speaker Pelosi’s presence at eSalon, and from a simple surface-level review of Ms. Kious’ political leanings, it appears Ms. Kious is furthering a set-up of Speaker Pelosi for her own vain aspirations.”

The full statement reads: