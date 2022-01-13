Republicans praise SCOTUS vaccine ruling

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp arrives for the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Republicans in Georgia and South Carolina are applauding the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday that blocked a vaccine mandate for large employers.

Both states had filed a lawsuit aimed at the Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors.

“This afternoon, the Supreme Court affirmed what we all know to be true: Joe Biden has no right to force federal government mandates on private businesses,” tweeted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

The governor said he’s proud to have taken part in legal action against the Biden administration.

“I’ll keep fighting to ensure hardworking Georgians are not forced to choose between their livelihood and a vaccine,” Kemp added.

Likewise, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster praised the court’s decision.

“Today’s SCOTUS ruling on OSHA is a victory for the rule of law, federalism, and the Constitution,” he tweeted. “South Carolina employers can breathe a little easier today knowing that President Biden and the Democrat’s radical agenda and illegal OSHA mandate has been exposed and disposed.”

Lowcountry Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted that she’s “Glad they did the right thing for millions of private sector workers.”

The same couldn’t be said of the court’s decision on the mandate for health care workers. SCOTUS will allow providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding — potentially affecting 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers — to require the vaccine with medical and religious exemptions.

Congressman Buddy Carter, who represents Georgia’s 1st district, said it appears the federal government has “a blind spot” when it comes to health care workers.

“As a matter of public policy, I still think it’s garbage,” stated South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. “Congress makes the law, not the President.”

“At a minimum, this will negatively impact the workforce in our healthcare community, which is already struggling due to a worker shortage,” said Attorney General Chris Carr of Georgia. “We look forward to continuing our fight against the unlawful vaccine mandates for federal contractors and the Head Start program.”

The Associated Press and WBTW contributed to this report