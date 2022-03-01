WASHINGTON (WSAV) — South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace wants President Biden to address multiple topics at tonight’s State of the Union Address.

Mace says tackling inflation and securing the border are huge points of interest, but she most importantly wants to hear about President Biden’s plan to handle the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“We want to hear what sanctions, what more we can do sanction-wise to put some pressure on Putin,” Rep. Mace said.

She says she wants to see more sanctions tightened, specifically oil and gas imports from Russia.

You can watch Biden’s inaugural State of the Union address on WSAV-TV or online Tuesday night at 9.