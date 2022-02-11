Rep. Mace talks about her support for Trump in video filmed across from Trump Tower

NEW YORK (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace shared a video Thursday talking about her long-time support of former President Donald Trump.

It comes just a day after Trump announced his support for challenger Katie Arrington in the race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Rep. Mace appeared across the street from Trump Tower in New York City where she outlined her time campaigning then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“I remember in 2015 when President Trump announced his run,” she recalled. “I was one of his earliest supporters; I actually worked for the campaign in 2016, I worked in seven different states across the country to help get him elected.”

She noted her continued support in 2020 “because of policies I believed in,” she said.

“He brought American jobs back. He lowered our taxes, wages, and employment. He made America safer, and he took on China directly,” she added.

Rep. Mace said she was elected to represent the people of the 1st district, winning the seat back for Republicans in 2020 after former Congressman Joe Cunningham flipped the district in his race against Republican Katie Arrington.

Arrington announced this week she would seek election to SC01 against incumbent Nancy Mace.

“If you want to lose this seat, once again in the midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that,” said Mace. “If you want a Republican majority, if you want someone to continue to represent the Lowcountry, then I’m here to serve.”

Arrington responded with a tweet saying, “Did you get lost on your way to the Fox News Studio? Or are you in NYC to fundraise with the progressives? What does NYC have to do with the Lowcountry?”

Arrington lashed out at Mace in her official campaign announcement early Tuesday morning saying, “our Member of Congress is more concerned with advancing her personal brand than advocating for the Lowcountry. Nancy Mace turned her back on the Lowcountry, selling us out and selling out President Trump. We cannot afford another term of self-serving leadership.”

Trump had previously endorsed Mace in her 2020 campaign for SC01, but the relationship between the two soured following her condemnation of the January 6, 2021, Capitol Riot.

Former South Carolina governor and close Trump ally Nikki Haley endorsed Mace prior to Trump’s announcement of his Arrington endorsement.

Mace was elected to serve SC’s First Congressional District against Joe Cunningham in 2020. She previously served on the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Video courtesy @NancyMace on Twitter.