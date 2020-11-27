Pro-Trump donor suing group over failure to prove voter fraud in 2020 election

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A Houston-based group promising to “investigate, litigate and expose suspected illegal balloting fraud” in the 2020 Presidential Election is now being sued by one of its own donors.

North Carolina businessman Fred Eshelman, founder of Eshelman Ventures LLC, is suing True the Vote Inc., after he donated $2.5 million to the group, according to Bloomberg and The Hill.

The suit filed in Houston federal court says True the Vote claimed it would be filing lawsuits in swing states, collecting complaints and pursuing “sophisticated data modeling and statistical analysis to identify potential illegal or fraudulent balloting.”

But Eshelman said he never received any updates about their efforts, despite “regularly and repeatedly” requesting information — instead, he says, he got “vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises.”

Eshelman ultimately asked for his money back.

Meanwhile, True the Vote dropped four of its lawsuits last week, Bloomberg reports. All of these were in states that now President-elect Joe Biden won: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Bloomberg reached out to True the Vote but did not receive a response.

In the weeks since Joe Biden was announced as the winner, the Trump administration and its supporters have repeated still unproven claims of voter fraud.

Officials at state and federal levels have denied any evidence of voter fraud exists and a majority of cases filed by the Trump campaign have been thrown out of court due to lack of evidence.

Last week, Pres. Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani held a press conference alleging widespread voter fraud, claiming there were hundreds of affidavits from Michigan backing up these claims.

The reported Michigan affidavits, however, have been debunked: the data isn’t from Michigan, it’s from Minnesota — and that data is not supported by Minnesota’s Secretary of State.

Nevertheless, as recently as Thanksgiving, Pres. Trump continued advancing conspiracy claims, tweeting: “I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!”

As of Friday, President-elect Joe Biden has over 80 million votes to Trump’s 73.9 million votes, in addition to Biden’s 74-point lead in electoral votes.