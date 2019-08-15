Presidential candidate makes a stop in the Lowcountry

Democrat Andrew Yang brought his business ideas to five stops in the Lowcountry on Thursday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Lowcountry was the latest stop for a presidential candidate on the move.

Andrew Yang’s business acumen and rhetoric has helped him climb the polls and into the heat of the Democratic race.

He made five stops stumping for votes in the Lowcountry on Thursday.

“We are solving the real problems that Americans can see around us every single day,” said Yang. “We are having a real conversation about solutions, not soundbites. And people are tired of politics as usual, they want real change they are going to experience day-to-day.”

On Hilton Head Island, dozens of people gathered to hear those proposals for the day to day future of the country.

Yang believes he’s not “politics as usual,” and people seem to be listening.

The businessman raised 3 million in campaign funds this quarter — much of that on the basis of his “universal basic income” plan.

It would give $1000 a month to every American citizen over 18.

That would supplement incomes and jobs lost by the increase in technology, which is expected to only grow further and more powerful in the years ahead.

Yang says while it sounds like a revolutionary plan, it was actually originally proposed by Thomas Payne soon after the Revolutionary War. Martin Luther King fought for it in the 1960s when it was called “guaranteed minimum income.”

Yang says 1000 economists endorsed it in the 1970s and it passed the US House of Representatives twice in the early 1970s.

“We’ve been brainwashed into this line of thinking that we are just economic inputs into this greater economic system,” explained Yang. “But really we are owners and shareholders of this country. It has been a long time since we have thought of ourselves as shareholders, but we need to return to that as soon as possible. That’s why what was mainstream political wisdom seems revolutionary today.”

Even though he is not at the top of the polls right now, Yang says he’s drawing attention from Republicans and Democrats alike, and he’s the man to beat the incumbent president. He says he’s the anti-Trump: an Asian who likes math.

Yang even has “MATH” hats — Make America Think Harder — for his supporters.

“I am confident we are going to beat Donald Trump in large part because his act has just gotten tiresome for many, many Americans,” said Yang. “It’s exhausting and most of us are exhausted, we want to change the channel to something a little more uplifting, sane, rational.”