Political leaders weigh in on Trump impeachment inquiry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Political leaders in the United States are weighing in on Nancy Pelosi’s formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump on social media. #UkraineTranscript and #TrumpImpeachment are still trending in the U.S. on Twitter tonight.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the formal inquiry.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the formal inquiry.

“If we don’t reckon with President Trump’s persistent transgressions, the very foundation of this republic is at risk. We need all the facts. I strongly support Speaker Pelosi’s decision.”

Sen. Schumer wasn’t the only one in support of Speaker Pelosi’s decision. Other senators also voiced their approval of the inquiry.

Sen. Angus King of Maine released a two-page statement on what he believes this will mean for our nation.

“Let’s be clear on what this means: this means a new path of inquiry, with an unknown destination, will be undertaken by my colleagues of both parties in the House of Representatives as specified by Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution. ”

Although some senators support Pelosi’s decision to take action, there are others opposed to her push for impeachment.

Sen. Kevin McCarthy believes Democrats wanted to impeach President Trump since his inauguration. He says that the American people couldn’t bare the results of the 2016 election.

Facts be damned. Democrats are insisting this is their moment to impeach President Trump.



Speaker Pelosi’s decree changes nothing.https://t.co/xiNp1WXYoy — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 24, 2019

“Here are the facts:

1. Speaker Pelosi can’t decide on impeachment unilaterally. It requires full vote of the House of Representatives.

2. The House has voted three times on articles of impeachment. Each vote failed.

3. For Dems, this is all about politics, not facts.”

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy dismissed Pelosi’s announcement as “hardly newsworthy.”

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy dismissed Pelosi's announcement as "hardly newsworthy."

“The Speaker’s announcement today is hardly newsworthy. All I heard the Speaker say today was that the impeachment investigation continues. Chairman Nadler hasn’t been playing Candy Crush for the last year; he’s been conducting an investigation for months.”

Hillary Clinton tweeted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio calls the inquiry “deeply divisive.”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio calls the inquiry "deeply divisive."



And yet many didn’t even wait to read the transcripts or the complaint before making up their minds. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 25, 2019

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says there is enough evidence against President Trump to begin hearings as soon as possible.

The House should begin impeachment hearings immediately.



Enough is enough.



We can’t let the president abuse his office for political gain without accountability. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 24, 2019

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy disagrees, posting a video saying the telephone transcripts between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are not incriminating.

The Ukraine transcript does not support Democrats’ accusations against @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/Ll1XIo4N7w — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) September 25, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says Trump must be impeached.

They admit it: Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to work with the U.S. Attorney General to investigate a political opponent. He must be impeached. pic.twitter.com/JCjTbaQI8w — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2019

Texas Senator Ted Cruz claims facts don’t matter to the Democratic party and insists Pelosi is attacking Trump.

Nevertheless, the facts don’t matter to Democrats. The 2020 Dem presidential candidates will continue to call for the president’s impeachment & @SpeakerPelosi will continue to be hounded by the far left of her caucus to halt all other legislative work to focus on attacking POTUS. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 25, 2019

Julian Castro posted photos of the transcript and calls the evidence “a smoking gun.”

This is the smoking gun.



Donald Trump pressured a foreign government to work with his Justice Department to investigate a political opponent.



Congress should cancel recess and begin impeachment proceedings immediately. #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/yUC0fJW40l — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 25, 2019

The trending hashtags across the U.S. on Twitter following Pelosi’s announcement include #Trump Impeachment, #Impeachment Party, #Lindsey, #Zelensky, and #UkraineTranscript.