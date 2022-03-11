ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is showing herself to be the unchallenged leader of her party in Georgia.

She drew no primary challengers in her bid for governor as candidate qualifying for the 2022 elections closed Friday.

Three statewide Republicans will have a similarly easy path to their party’s nomination, including state Sen. Tyler Harper, who’s running for agriculture commissioner.

Every other major party aspirant to statewide office in Georgia will face a party primary on May 25.

Georgia Republican Attorney General Chris Carr picked up primary opposition from lawyer-businessman John Gordon.

At least one Republican and one Democrat is contesting each of the state’s 14 congressional districts.