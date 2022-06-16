ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — With Fathers Day right around the corner, Herschel Walker might be acknowledged by at least four children as his campaign has publicly acknowledged this week that the Republican Senate candidate has three children by women he was not married to, in addition to his son Chrisitan, by his former wife.

A day after it was reported that Herschel Walker has an estranged 10-year-old son that he fathered out of wedlock, it was confirmed that he has yet another son with a different woman that the public doesn’t know about — as well as a daughter that he had in college.

Walker, who is aiming to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, has been a vocal critic of absentee fathers in the black community and said, “The problem we have is we’re going back to this mentality that the father leaves in the black family. He leaves the boys alone so they’ll be raised by the mom.”

Walker’s admissions came after the Daily Beast reported that the mother of his 10-year-old son had to sue him for paternity and to get child support in 2013. According to the report, Walker started paying in 2014.

During an interview in 2020, Walker said, “I want to apologize to the African American community because I know the fatherless home is a major, major problem.”

The Georgia GOP Senate candidate was also under fire after making claims that he worked in law enforcement with the Cobb County Police Department and as an FBI agent. Those claims turned out to be false. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there is no evidence he ever worked for the police department or the FBI.