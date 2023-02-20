SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s Mayor Van Johnson is officially running for reelection.

Johnson was joined by a large crowd Monday afternoon as fellow officials and supporters came out for the announcement. As Savannah’s current mayor, Johnson says that he believes Savannah is moving in a positive direction.

“Our city is getting better, our city is becoming more inclusive,” Johnson tells WSAV News 3. “I think I’m the best person, situated at this time, to do this work.”

In the next four years, affordable housing, public safety, mental health, public transportation and local job growth will take priority, according to Johnson.

Johnson currently serves as the 67th mayor of Savannah and says that this would be his last campaign for a City of Savannah office.

The announcement comes several months after fellow councilmember Kesha Gibson-Carter announced her campaign for mayor of Savannah in June.