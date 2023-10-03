SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lowcountry Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) voted Tuesday to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his Speaker position, making her the lone moderate Republican to join the group of hard-right conservatives pushing for his removal.

Mace said McCarthy hasn’t lived up to his word on how the House would operate.

“No budget, no separate spending bills until it was too late, a CR which takes spending power out of the hands of the people and puts all the power into the hands of a select few,” she posted on X (Twitter).

“There has also been no action on many issues we care about and were promised,” she added. “We were promised we would move on women’s issues and legislation to keep our communities safe. Those things never happened.”

This marks the first time the House has ever voted to remove a sitting Speaker.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) will temporarily lead the House of Representatives.