Local lawmakers respond to Cuba protests

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTS TO PRO-GOVERNMENT SUPPORTERS – Government supporters shout slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP/WSAV) – Thousands of Cubans have marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sunday’s outpouring was one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, and protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “United.”

Some local lawmakers are responding to the protests, taking to Twitter to show their support:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories