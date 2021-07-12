Local lawmakers respond to Cuba protests

CORRECTS TO PRO-GOVERNMENT SUPPORTERS – Government supporters shout slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP/WSAV) – Thousands of Cubans have marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sunday’s outpouring was one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, and protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “United.”

Some local lawmakers are responding to the protests, taking to Twitter to show their support:

The United States must make clear that we support the people of Cuba in their fight for freedom #CubaSOS #PatriaYVida — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) July 12, 2021

The United States is a beacon of light, a beacon of freedom and a beacon of hope for millions around the world.



🇨🇺 🇺🇸 #sosCuba https://t.co/eM1TLFeYRg — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 12, 2021

I stand with the Cuban people in their calls for freedom & basic human rights as they bravely take their protests to the streets. We have a solemn duty to uplift their message & call directly on the authoritarian regime to listen to the people & serve them in their time of need. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) July 12, 2021