SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A leak of a Supreme Court draft outlining plans to overturn Roe v. Wade at the federal level has sparked responses from many local lawmakers and candidates.

The 67-page draft released by Politico has been embraced by some and condemned by others, while some denounce the entire leak itself.

“I uphold the sanctity of life, but I also uphold the sanctity of our Supreme Court,” tweeted Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.). “This unprecedented leak is an attack on Justices who are fulfilling their constitutional duty to protect life. Please pray for them.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham echoed Carter’s remarks about the leak calling it “outrageous”.

“It is a sad day for the Supreme Court and a dangerous day for the Rule of Law,” the GOP senator said in part of a statement released Tuesday. “The radical assault on our institutions and the Constitution itself has reached a new level with the release of a draft opinion on a major issue facing the Court. Whether you are a liberal, conservative or moderate, the integrity of the Court has been compromised by this outrageous act – an affront to the Rule of Law.”

Graham also says states choosing if abortion is legal is the most constitutionally sound way to deal with this issue, citing it was the only way up until 1973.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) released a statement, saying, in part: “I have and will continue to support the rights of the unborn… I have always supported the rights of states and local communities to govern themselves through our unique system of Federalism.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) spoke out against the leaked draft, stating it’s not the government’s choice to decide and doubling down on introducing legislation to protect women’s health.

“If the reports are true, I’m deeply disappointed. As a pro-choice pastor and voice for Georgia in the Senate, it’s more urgent than ever that we pass the Women’s Health Protection Act,” Warnock tweeted. “These are decisions that should be made between a woman and her doctor—not the government.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said under his leadership, “Georgia will remain a state that values life at all stages.”

“As we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country,” he continued. “I fully support the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to open an investigation into this unprecedented breach of protocol.”

Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams also expressed her disdain for the possible landmark overturn in a tweet, stating: “As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies + our futures. As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach & its implications. As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice.”

Georgia gubernatorial Republican candidate David Perdue had the opposite reaction saying the ruling could save lives.

“Bonnie & I believe every child is a gift from God. Any ruling from the Supreme Court that would save innocent lives would be an historic milestone. If I were Governor when this ruling was issued, I would call the legislature back into a special session to ban abortion in GA,” tweeted Perdue.

South Carolina congressional candidate Katie Arrington had strong opinions about the potential ruling, stating she is “100% pro-life”.

“I support the overturning of Roe V. Wade, and am grateful to Justice Alito for having the courage to lead this fight. I will always stand to defend the sanctity of life at all stages,” said Arrington in a series of tweets. “I must add that the leaking of this draft is a tactic of the radical left as a means of destroying our institutions to advance their agenda. It is more important than ever that we hold the line and send pro-life conservatives to Washington.”