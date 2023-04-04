SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The former president talked to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago home.

He made his first remarks since pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

“And I never thought anything like this could happen in America – never thought it could happen. The only crime that I committed is to defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

Dr. Ned Rinalducci, Associate Professor Of Sociology at Georgia Southern University said this about the indictment.

“We are a nation that has always said no one is above the law, and that includes presidents. We don’t have kings even if sometimes presidents try to act like kings. So, it’s a great example of the fact that truly no one is above the law, but it’s also going to be a great case, and everybody gets their day in court. So, we’ll see how it plays out”.

The big question now is how this will affect the campaign.

Dr. Rinalducci says the nation’s stance on this matter is split and it will play a key role in Trump’s 2024 bid for president.

“60% of Americans believe that this indictment—it was right to indict the president,” said Rinalducci. “Yet, at the same time, we’re incredibly polarized where Trump supporters think this is, is a political witch hunt and Trump detractors think finally no one’s above the law, justice is being done. We’re very polarized point in our history that plays out in how people see this case.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges. The next hearing is scheduled for December 4.