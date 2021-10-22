Lawmakers: South Carolina redistricting lawsuit is premature

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo, people look over the current South Carolina Senate districts at a public meeting by a Senate subcommittee on redistricting, in Sumter, S.C. Two civil rights groups have sued South Carolina, saying state lawmakers are taking too long to draw the new maps. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leading South Carolina Republican lawmakers are dismissing allegations they’re taking too long to draw new congressional and legislative districts.

The response came in a filing this week by attorneys for state House Speaker Jay Lucas and chairmen of two House committees presiding over the process. It’s part of a lawsuit from civil rights groups against Gov. Henry McMaster, state election officials and lawmakers over the yet-to-be-redrawn boundaries.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the American Civil Liberties Union say time is running out for potential candidates to research new districts and settle any lawsuits.

Attorneys for Republican lawmakers say a request that a judicial panel set a timeline infringes on their duties and should be denied.