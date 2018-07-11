Lawmakers react to Supreme Court nomination

Related Coverage: President Trump names Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (WSAV) - President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, spent the day on Capitol Hill meeting with lawmakers who will eventually decide whether he gets a seat on the high court.

Legal experts say it will likely be a bitter political battle that lasts for months.

News 3 reached out to Georgia and South Carolina lawmakers for their reaction to the nomination.

"He appears to be a great pick. I think the president obviously went through a lot of due diligence," said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.). "We had a lot of candidates. We had 25 candidates we'd known about for two years because the president said he was going to pick from that list."

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he was he was optimistic about the pick, but "not yet willing to commit to it."

While Peach and Palmetto State Republicans seem confident about Trump's choice, not everyone is ready to sign off on Kavanaugh.

"Kavanaugh's views on the Second Amendment are straight out of the gun lobby playbook. Washington DC, where he grew up, would be Wild West DC if Judge Kavanaugh had his way," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

"We cannot go back to a time when women are made criminals for making a choice about what to do with their own bodies," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). "We cannot go back to a time when they can't make a decision about their own contraceptive."

After 12 years on the bench, Kavanaugh has a lengthy paper trail of decisions and writings that will most likely come under scrutiny.

One expected point of contention: his stance on abortion rights.

The White House hopes Kavanaugh will be confirmed by the time court reconvenes in October.