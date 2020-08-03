‘If not now, when?’: Black women seize political spotlight

by: CLAIRE GALOFARO and KAT STAFFORD Associated Press

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Black women have long been the Democratic Party’s most reliable and loyal voters, but for generations that allegiance didn’t translate to their own political rise.

There have been zero Black woman governors, just two senators, several dozen congresswomen.

But now Black women are mobilized and demanding an overdue return on their investment.

Over the last several years and across America, Black women ran and won elections in historic numbers, from Congress to county school boards.

They played an important role in Joe Biden’s capture of the Democratic nomination for president, and now they have taken prominent places on his list of possible running mates.

  • Charisse Davis poses for a portrait on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Davis was recently elected the only Black woman on the Cobb County School Board. “We’ve been watching from the sidelines and allowing other people to take their turns, and take these positions of power,” Davis said. “Now here we are to essentially fix it.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Gabby Bashizi, 17, poses for a portrait on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Bashizi was one of thousands of teenagers who plotted on the social media site TikTok to reserve tickets to Trump’s rally in Tulsa in June, then not show up. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Bev Jackson, chair of the Democratic Party’s Cobb County African American caucus, poses for a portrait on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Jackson’s family has been roots in Cobb County go back more than 100 years. “You have taken our votes for granted for years. But guess what?” she said. “It’s payback time: What are you going to do for us?” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams leaves the stage after addressing supporters during an election night watch party in Atlanta. She centered her campaign on women of color. In the election, more than 51,000 Black women in Cobb County cast ballots, a number typical for presidential election years but spectacular for midterms, eclipsing the turnout of the 2014 midterm by nearly 20,000 votes. (AP Photo/John Amis)
  • Chinita Allen, talks to a room full of people on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga. Allen used to avoid talking about race. A soccer mom and former teacher, she had spent most of her life avoiding rocking the boat. Until Trump won. Now she’s the president of Cobb Democratic Women and leading the charge to try to turn the county totally blue. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Chinita Allen poses for a portrait on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. “It’s all about knowing your worth,” she said of her political evolution. “We’ve always been here, like the Underground Railroad. But it’s surfaced now. In a big way. It’s a rail train,” said Allen. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., center, smiles with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., second from right, following a group portrait of the House Democratic women members of the 116th Congress on the East Front Capitol Plaza Capitol Hill in Washington as the 116th Congress begins. McBath, a Black mother whose 17-year-old son was killed by a white man for playing loud music, won the congressional seat that conservative Newt Gingrich once held. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • DeAnna Harris, first Black person to be elected to chair for the Cobb County Young Republicans poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Mableton, Ga. Harris is not what people imagine when they think of a stereotypical suburban Republican woman, she said. Her arms are covered in tattoos and she spent a year in jail for violating her probation on theft charges. She saw up close how broken the criminal justice system is, with jails filled with women who ought to be in treatment instead. She got into politics to fix it. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • DeAnna Harris, first Black person to be elected to chair for the Cobb County Young Republicans poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Mableton, Ga. When Harris was recently elected chair of the Cobb County Young Republicans, the first Black person in the post, she held her inaugural event at the historic African American church she attends to highlight the community’s Black Republicans: the district attorney, deputy sheriff, a former state representative. The crowd was diverse, she said, and she was proud of that. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • FILE – In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at an SEIU event before the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco. Harris is only the second Black woman to serve in the Senate, and in 2020, a prominent contender for the vice-presidential ticket. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Audrey McNeal on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. McNeal has aspirations to become secretary of state one day. Then, maybe, president. “It’s about time we represent ourselves,” McNeal said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, Sen. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, is detained by capitol police during a protest over election ballot counts in the rotunda of the state capitol building, in Atlanta. “The 2020 election cycle is going to be key to changing the course of history in this country,” says Williams, chair of the Democratic party of Georgia, who was selected to replace the late Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died in July, on the November ballot. “We’re a battleground in Georgia now, and Black women are leading the way.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  • According to the 2018 VoteCast survey, more Black women Democrats say that gun policy and the economy are the most important issues facing the country compared to other Democrats. They are less likely to prioritize the environment.
  • According to the 2018 VoteCast survey, more than half of Black women Democrats call themselves moderate or conservative, compared to about 4 in 10 among the rest of the party.
  • Chart shows the increase in the number of women elected into Congress since 1969, and of those, the proportion of women who are Black;
  • Chart shows the percentage of women who turnout to vote in U.S. presidential and midterm elections since 2006 broken down by race and compared to national turnout;

