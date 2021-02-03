House expected to vote Thursday on controversy involving Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of Georgia’s newest members of Congress is expected to find out Thursday if she will be stripped from two committees in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representing the 14th District, is under fire for “liking” past threatening media posts involving House leadership along with perpetuating the lie about a stolen election.

Fellow Georgian, Rep. Nikema Williams, is co-sponsoring a resolution to censure Greene — and calling for her resignation.

Greene has also been criticized for posting a 2019 video in which she followed a victim of a high school mass shooting in Florida.

When it was announced that the congresswoman was being appointed to the Education Committee, there was immediate push back.

“Greene has engaged in sedition and spread baseless conspiracy theories, even claiming that the Sandy Hook Elementary and Marjory Stoneman Douglas shootings were staged,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz who is a Democrat from Florida.

Thursday, House membership is expected to vote on whether Greene should lose seats on one or both committees. Meanwhile, a billboard in Dalton, Georgia — which is part of Greene’s district — is calling for her to resign after just about one month in office.

Greene, meanwhile, is not apologizing or backing down. She tweeted this week that she had had a “supportive phone call” from former President Donald Trump.