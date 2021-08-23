Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next?

FILE – In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws football’s during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia should be a plum political prize, but a year before Republican voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. The wildcard is whether football hero Herschel Walker runs and brings the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former football great Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia, a possible prelude to him running for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Electronic voter registration records show Walker registered Tuesday at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard.

Former President Donald Trump has been urging Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Democrat Raphael Warnock next year. He has been living in Texas, but his voter registration means he has declared Georgia to be his legal residence.

The 59-year-old Walker won a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982.

Warnock won a special election runoff for the Senate seat in January, giving Democrats control of the Senate. He must run again in 2022.