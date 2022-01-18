Gubernatorial hopeful Joe Cunningham to hold press conference on SC redistricting

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (D) on Tuesday will hold a press conference to discuss South Carolina’s redistricting efforts.

The press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Ackerman Park in West Ashley, part of South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Cunningham previously represented SC-01, which is now held by Nance Mace (R). The district is one that would be significantly altered — in a partisan way, according to Cunningham — by the proposed redistricting maps recently passed in the State House.

West Ashely and Johns Island residents would no longer be part of SC-01, and would instead be represented by Columbia-based SC-06. To prevent this outcome, Cunningham has launched the ‘Keep Charleston Together’ campaign.

Cunningham also plans to address the proposed Senate Amendment 2 map, or the “Whole County Map.”

The South Carolina Senate was scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the redistricting process, but the meeting has been postponed to Wednesday due to winter weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories