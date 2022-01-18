Gubernatorial hopeful Joe Cunningham to hold press conference on SC redistricting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (D) on Tuesday will hold a press conference to discuss South Carolina’s redistricting efforts.

The press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Ackerman Park in West Ashley, part of South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Cunningham previously represented SC-01, which is now held by Nance Mace (R). The district is one that would be significantly altered — in a partisan way, according to Cunningham — by the proposed redistricting maps recently passed in the State House.

West Ashely and Johns Island residents would no longer be part of SC-01, and would instead be represented by Columbia-based SC-06. To prevent this outcome, Cunningham has launched the ‘Keep Charleston Together’ campaign.

Cunningham also plans to address the proposed Senate Amendment 2 map, or the “Whole County Map.”

The South Carolina Senate was scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the redistricting process, but the meeting has been postponed to Wednesday due to winter weather.