WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says he has no plans to read the transcripts released by the House impeachment inquiry.

Hundreds of pages of sworn testimony from diplomat Gordon Sondland and former Ukraine Special Envoy Kurt Volker, was released by House investigators.

Sondland, in an addendum to his sworn earlier testimony, said that military assistance to the East European ally was being withheld until Ukraine’s new president agreed to release a statement about fighting corruption as Trump wanted. Sondland knows that proposed arrangement to be a fact, he said, because he was the one who carried the message to a Ukrainian official on the sidelines of a conference in Warsaw with Vice President Mike Pence.

Senator Graham said Sondland’s addendum doesn’t make a difference to him because Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he didn’t feel that he was pressured to do anything in exchange for aid.

Democrats say there is a singular narrative developing since the president’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy when he first asked for “a favor.” That request, which sparked the impeachment inquiry, included a public investigation into Ukrainian activities by Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden and his son and Trump’s allegations of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.