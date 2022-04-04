ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill aimed at bolstering the state’s dismal mental health care system.

HB 1013 pressures private insurers to improve coverage for mental health conditions.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan leads the entourage to the bill signing, as Gov. Brian Kemp enters from the door at left. With much fanfare, Gov. Brian Kemp signsed HB 1013, which aims to increase access to mental health coverage in Georgia on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston share a laugh after Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 1013, which aims to increase access to mental health coverage in Georgia on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

It also requires publicly funded insurance programs to spend more on patient care and authorizes loan forgiveness for people studying to become mental health professionals.

Kemp signed it Monday at a ceremony at the state Capitol. It is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars in additional state funding each year.