GOP tinkers with Georgia House map, sets vote on Senate map

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans continue tinkering with a proposed map for Georgia’s state House even as they slate their state Senate map for a Tuesday vote. House Republicans released a new map on Monday that would change more than 20 metro Atlanta districts.

Changes in GOP-friendly northern suburbs could make two districts more Republican and one district more Democratic. Republicans’ new proposal doesn’t make changes to areas southwest of Atlanta.

Republican Rep. Philip Singleton of Sharpsburg has been drawn into a heavily Democratic district reaching north into Fulton County. Singleton has clashed with House Speaker David Ralston and says the map smacks of retribution.