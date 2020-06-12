GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump greets Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans have selected Jacksonville, Florida, to host the celebration marking President Donald Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination for reelection.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday, a day after saying Jacksonville was a front-runner for the event.

The party’s more mundane business, including discussions over the platform, will still be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, because of contractual obligations.

The speech was moved after North Carolina’s Democratic governor balked at promising Trump a full-blown convention without social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida’s governor is a close Trump ally, and the state’s electoral votes are considered critical for Trump’s reelection bid.