ATLANTA (AP) — Budget writers in the Georgia Senate want to take a different approach to spending on health care and mental health.

They say they want to base payments on outcomes. That move could spark debate with a House pushing for significant increases in mental health spending.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved a $53 billion state budget for the year beginning July 1.

After full Senate approval is expected as early as Friday, differences would have to be settled with the House.

Lawmakers must agree on a spending plan and send it to Gov. Brian Kemp before the April 4 end of the legislative session.