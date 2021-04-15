Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens to officially retire from position

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Georgia representative Mickey Stephens is officially retiring after almost a decade as a public servant.

Stephens was re-elected to serve the 165th district of Georgia back in November after running unoppposed.

Because Stephen’s term wasn’t set to expire until 2023, his seat will have to be filled by a special election declared by the governor.



There are reports former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson is considering a run for the position. Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan Lang has officially announced his bid for the seat.

Governor Brian Kemp has 10 days to announce the special election. It has to take place no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days after the announcement.