Georgia redistricting to diminish rural lawmakers, influence

FILE – This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. It’s a mystery that Census Bureau statisticians and outside experts are trying to unravel: Why were there so many unanswered questions about households in the 2020 census? The blank answers spanned across all categories of questions and all modes of responding. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s majority Republicans may have to sacrifice some rural GOP incumbents as they work to redraw House and Senate districts to account for population growth.

An Associated Press analysis finds at least one state Senate district and as many as four House districts may have to shift out of middle and south Georgia. Northwest Georgia also could lose a House district.

Eliminating Black Democrats could invite lawsuits, and there’s only one white Democrat remaining in the General Assembly.

A county had to grow by more than 10% just to keep up with Georgia’s overall growth, but cities and suburbs gained people while 53 of the 71 smallest counties lost population.