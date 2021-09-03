Georgia lieutenant governor declares independence from Trump

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan speaks to the media in his office during the opening day of the year for the general session of the state legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor is declaring independence from Donald Trump in a new book, and urging other Republicans to follow.

Geoff Duncan has been targeted by the former president and many other Republicans for criticizing Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election.

Duncan’s new book, “GOP 2.0,” lays out his vision for a different future of the party. His prescription for what Republicans should do next boils down to three words — policy, empathy and tone.

His book is suffused with earnest proposals, delivered in a straight-arrow tone. Some would call it naivete, but Duncan calls it optimism.