Georgia GOP still seeking a fight over Trump election loss

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Republican congressional district conventions Saturday showed Georgia activists still consumed by the unproven belief that Donald Trump had been unfairly cheated out of the 2020 presidential election.

Multiple districts meeting Saturday condemned incumbent GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan for not doing enough to block Trump’s loss of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

At least one district, suburban Atlanta’s 7th, also censured Gov. Brian Kemp. Many conventions saw a wave of activists attracted by support for Trump and anguish over his loss.

The 1st District Convention in Jesup was canceled because the venue owners were concerned about protesters from Savannah contesting a disputed Chatham County convention.