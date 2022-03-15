ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators have rejected a plan to give educational vouchers of up to $6,000 a year.

Eight Republicans broke ranks and four others left the floor Tuesday, spurning a push by Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller. The Gainesville Republican is seeking his party’s nomination for lieutenant governor.

The measure would have let parents spend on private school or home-schooling for any child who attended public school for as little as six weeks.

Georgia already has programs giving vouchers for special education students and giving state income tax credits for donors to private school scholarship funds.

A bill is pending to double scholarship tax credits to $200 million a year.