Georgia GOP lawmaker quits leadership post after fatal crash

FILE – In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Rep. Trey Kelley, R – Cedartown, presents HB 696, related to tax exemptions for computer equipment, which passed the 40th and final day of the 2018 General Assembly session in Atlanta. Kelley was indicted, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 on a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct alleging he failed to call the proper help for a cyclist fatally injured by a friend. The Cedartown Republican, a high-ranking member of the House Republican leadership, denies wrongdoing. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state lawmaker indicted on a misdemeanor charge related to a 2019 fatal hit-and-run crash is stepping down from his leadership post but remaining in the state House.

Republican state Rep. Trey Kelley had been majority whip, the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans. Kelley gave up the leadership post Thursday.

He represents parts of northwest Georgia. He was indicted in December for reckless conduct.

The charge alleges Kelley wrongly didn’t report a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying. Kelley denies wrongdoing.

The Republican’s wife also filed for divorce in May. House Republicans will elect a successor.