Congressman Carter calls situation at southern border ‘a disaster’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter painted a dismal picture of facilities housing unaccompanied children at the southern border.

Carter went as part of the GOP doctors caucus and says the group visited three facilities in Brownsville, Donna, and McAllen, Texas.

Two of the facilities are border patrol facilities operated by the Department of Homeland Security and the third is being operated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). His staff provided us with several pictures of the visit.

Carter told WSAV he saw badly crowded conditions, including a “pod” in one facility that was built to accommodate 33 people. But he said they were up to 400 unaccompanied minors there.



“And I have to tell you, I knew we had a crisis when we came down here, but I didn’t realize we had a disaster,” said Carter. “And it’s nothing short of a disaster. We went into a facility that had the capacity of 250. Today, they had 3,500 people in the facility and 2,700 were children.”

Carter says there is word HHS is building a facility set to be ready in about three weeks that could serve about 1,500 people.

“That’s good but it’s not enough,” he said.

Carter says actions from the previous administration should be followed and that construction of the wall should continue.