Georgia congressman among 8 named to Trump impeachment team

ATLANTA (AP) – A congressman from Georgia is one of eight House Republicans named by the White House to support President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial that begins Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins tweeted Monday that he’s honored to fight on behalf of the President.

This impeachment has been a sham since day one, and we will continue to expose it for what it is: A blatantly political attempt to overturn the will of 63 million Americans. #ShamImpeachmenthttps://t.co/ilVw3pcEWx — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 21, 2020

The eight House members aren’t expected to actively participate in arguing the case before the Senate.

The White House statement says the group will be working to combat what its says is a hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment.

The statement also says the eight House members have provided guidance to the White House team throughout this process.