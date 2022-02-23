ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are advancing bills that would let Georgia public school parents opt their children out of school mask mandates and would bar many state and local agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Both measures passed Senate committees Wednesday, moving on to the full Senate for more debate.

Both bills would expire on June 30, 2023, meaning lawmakers would have to act again if they want the laws to continue after next year. Georgia lawmakers didn’t act on either issue last year.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly could be more amenable to the measures in this election year.