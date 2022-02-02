Georgia bill to end license requirement for guns advances

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia bill that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public is advancing.

The state Senate’s Judiciary committee passed the legislation at a hearing on Tuesday despite concerns from a Democrat that it would make it easier for criminals to get guns and increase violence.

Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, has backed the revocation.

The current license requirement includes a background check to keep guns from certain people, including convicted felons.

Republican State Sen. Jason Anavitarte said Tuesday gun purchases would still trigger background checks, and criminals were unlikely to go through the state’s permit process anyway.