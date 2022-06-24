SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision on Friday, reversing the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in 1973.

Almost half of the states are expected to outlaw or restrict abortion as a result of the decision based on a Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The ruling has prompted reactions from various local lawmakers and candidates.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) was among the first to react to the decision, releasing a statement, saying in part: “I’ve always believed a patient’s room is too small a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ends a core protection for women to make their own health care decisions, and is a departure from our American ideals to recognize and protect basic rights.

Candidate for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker (R-Ga.) challenged Warnock’s views in the following statement: “This Supreme Court decision sends the issue of abortion back to the states, which is where it belongs,” Herschel said. “I stand for life and Raphael Warnock stands for abortion, including the heinous practice of partial birth and late term abortion. I won’t apologize for erring on the side of life, especially considering the radical abortion views held by Senator Warnock and today’s Democrat party.”

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) championed the decision by simply tweeting, “LIFE WINS” in reaction to the overturning.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC) called the ruling a “resounding victory” in a statement, also confirming that South Carolina will move forward with anti-abortion legislation.

“By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians,” McMaster said.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) praised the ruling, tweeting “Today’s ruling returns power back to the states & power back to Congress on policies pertaining to life, where it rightfully belongs. This ruling protects federalism inherent in our Constitution & also returns this power back to the people & those they elected to represent them.”

Democratic nominee for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, Dr. Annie Andrews (D-SC) disagreed with Mace’s sentiments, tweeting “As a mother, I am devastated and infuriated that my daughters are now poised to grow up with fewer rights than my mother had. This is exactly what Nancy Mace’s Republican extremist party has spent decades fighting to accomplish.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called the Supreme Court decision “long overdue” in a statement, saying in part: “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life.”

