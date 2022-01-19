Former Rep. Joe Cunningham calls proposed SC redistricting map ‘blatant example of gerrymandering’

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is continuing his efforts to keep South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District together.

Cunningham formerly represented SC-01 which extends from Hilton Head Island to the Santee River and includes parts of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Beaufort counties. This district is one that would be significantly altered by the proposed redistricting map that recently passed the South Carolina House.

Proposed GOP map

Cunningham called the proposed plan the “most blatant example of gerrymandering in 2022.” The proposed map would move some voters from West Ashley and Johns Island and put them in SC-06, a Columbia-based district.

On the map (left) West Ashley and Johns Island are shaded light green, not light purple as Cunningham would like them to be.

Cunningham, who resides in West Ashley, said the map would leave South Carolina with zero competitive districts and added that this is an effort by state Republicans to “rig” and “steal” future elections.

“Lawmakers yet again are trying to move the goalposts to make sure a Democrat can’t win for the rest of the decade,” Cunningham said.

In December, Cunningham launched the Keep Charleston Together campaign aimed at keeping the Charleston metro area in the same districts.

Cunnigham also addressed the proposed Senate Amendment 2 map or the “Whole County Map” (pictured below). That map would shift SC-07 to cut into the Lowcountry, including most of Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Whole County Map

Cunningham encouraged those who support the Whole County Map to get in touch with their local senators and ask them to vote for the proposed Senate Amendment 2 map.