Former Lt. Army Colonel Joyce Griggs announces 2022 Congress bid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Lt. Army Colonel, Joyce Griggs is taking another shot at running for Congress to unseat Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.).

Griggs announced Friday, her intent to run for Georgia’s first congressional seat in 2022. She says some of her top priorities include criminal justice reform, affordable housing and lowering prescription drug prices.

“You see true leaders, true leadership is demonstrated not in times of comfort, but in times of trials and tribulations,” Griggs says. “Today I’m ready to take that fight to Washington on your behalf as your next congresswoman.”

Griggs lost to Carter in November 2020.