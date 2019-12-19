Fewer candidates in final 2019 Democratic Debate

(CNN) – One day after the house vote, seven candidates focused on beating President Trump in next year’s election face-off against each other.

The final democratic presidential debate of this year happens Thursday night at Loyola Marymount University.

Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang met the qualifications needed for Thursday’s debate.

“My message is real clear, let’s get the hell up and take back this country,” said Joe Biden.

Biden is the front-runner, but the competition is tight with Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg.

“This is a campaign of the working class of this country, by the working class of this country,” explained Sanders.

“We got a chance to make this a country that works for everyone else, that’s why I’m in this fight,” said Warren.

Buttigieg is in second place overall, but is struggling with democratic voters under 35, says the latest Quinnipiac poll.

“Anybody who sees me speak anywhere will hear the message that I have for America,” said Buttigieg.

Klobuchar hopes her working-class roots give her an edge.

“I’m someone that has built a career getting things done for people,” Klobuchar explained.

Billionaire Steyer has long railed against President Trump.

“We now know that the Oval Office can not re-shape a man who does not believe in Constitutional democracy,” said Steyer.

Meanwhile Yang says he’s got a better chance to make an impression on Thursday night.

“They’ll be 50-percent fewer candidates on the stage this time and my speaking time would be projected to rise by 50-percent, so it should be a really exciting night,” Yang explained.

PBS NewsHour and Politico will co host the debate.

It airs on PBS at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

